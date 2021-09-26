Search

26/09/2021

Dundalk woman accused of assaulting garda

Dundalk woman accused of assaulting garda

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

A 25 year old woman accused of seriously assaulting a garda is to have her case dealt with at district court level.

Cailin Cunningham with an address at Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk is charged with assaulting the female officer causing her harm at Dundalk Garda Station on January 5th last.

She is further charged with being intoxicated in a public place, using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, failing to give her name and address and resisting a garda at Rampart Lane, Dundalk on the same date.

After hearing an outline of the allegations and being told the DPP had directed summary disposal of the matter, Judge Eirinn McKiernan accepted jurisdiction and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to November 18th when the Defence is expected to indicate if a guilty plea is being entered or if the case is being contested and a date for hearing is required.

