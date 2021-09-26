Dundalk court: Charged with trespassing

A 44 year old man whose probation report was ‘not favourable’ told Dundalk district court that he’d believed an appointment he had attended with the Probation Service for a separate Circuit Court matter would cover both cases.

Conor Carville was before the court charged with trespassing at two separate address in Ard Easmuinn on August 1th 2019 , attempting to get into a vehicle at one of the locations and with causing criminal damage to garage windows of third address in the same area.

He was also summoned for assault causing harm at Imperial Hotel, Rampart Lane, Dundalk on June 21st 2019, where he is further accused of two public order offences, and unlawful possession of drugs at Dundalk Garda Station the following day.

The Defence solicitor told the court that despite there being two previously positive reports on her client “this report isn’t so positive”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan asked “Why did he waste our time?” and noting he had no previous convictions said “He’s going to end up with a spate of convictions”.

Mr Carville said “I thought it was for the two”.

Judge McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to November 18th for an updated Probation report to be prepared but warned “He’s in big trouble...he could be going into custody. Does he realise that?”