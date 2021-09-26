Search

26/09/2021

Dundalk court: Charged with trespassing

Dundalk court: Charged with trespassing

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 44 year old man whose probation report was ‘not favourable’ told Dundalk district court that he’d believed an appointment he had attended with the Probation Service for a separate Circuit Court matter would cover both cases.

Conor Carville was before the court charged with trespassing at two separate address in Ard Easmuinn on August 1th 2019 , attempting to get into a vehicle at one of the locations and with causing criminal damage to garage windows of third address in the same area.

He was also summoned for assault causing harm at Imperial Hotel, Rampart Lane, Dundalk on June 21st 2019, where he is further accused of two public order offences, and unlawful possession of drugs at Dundalk Garda Station the following day.

The Defence solicitor told the court that despite there being two previously positive reports on her client “this report isn’t so positive”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan asked “Why did he waste our time?” and noting he had no previous convictions said “He’s going to end up with a spate of convictions”.

Mr Carville said “I thought it was for the two”.

Judge McKiernan remanded him on continuing bail to November 18th for an updated Probation report to be prepared but warned “He’s in big trouble...he could be going into custody. Does he realise that?”

€9,000 profit for Louth punter after €6 bet on Friday night's Euromillions

Dundalk rowers set off from Greenore to row across Irish Sea to the Isle of Man

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media