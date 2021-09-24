Dundalk court: Sentenced for stealing and trespassing

A 31 year old man who searched through six vans in a car park at Tesco Extra was found shortly afterwards at the local train station carrying a bag with the items he had stolen in it, Dundalk district court heard last week.

John Paul Kevitt with an address at St. Joseph's Homeless Aid, North Strand, Drogheda also admitted a separate charge of trespassing at a home in Drogheda on May 25th last.

Gardaí received a report of a man acting suspiciously at Clarke Railway Station shortly before 11.30pm on April 14th last.

Around the same time, they received a separate report of a man entering six vans at Tesco Extra and looking through them.

A car radio worth €240 and chargers for two hand-held computer devices worth €100 each, were stolen.

All three stolen items were recovered from two plastic bags John Paul Kevitt was carrying at the station.

In a separate case, the court heard Drogheda gardai had received a report of a man attempting to gain entry through a window at the back of a home on the Dublin Road in the town.

The victim screamed in fear but two days later spotted the defendant and called her partner, who took photos of him which were passed on to gardaí.

When questioned the accused admitted he had entered with the intention of stealing.

The court heard he had 87 previous convictions and has had a chronic heroin addiction since his mid teens, but is currently on a methadone treatment programme.

The Defence solicitor explained his client has a history of coming out of prison clean, but he ends up homeless and relapsing.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed sentences totalling 14 months, back dated to June third when the defendant went into custody.