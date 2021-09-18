Search

18/09/2021

Dundalk man accused of threatening to damage garda's home

Dundalk man accused of threatening to damage garda's home

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 36 year old man accused of making a threat to damage the home of a Garda, was last week formally returned for trial to the next sitting of Dundalk Circuit Court.

Padraig Smith of Mountain Court, Point Road, Dundalk is also accused of obstructing the female officer, at The Ramparts, Dundalk on December 15th last year.

At Dundalk district court, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent him forward on similar bail conditions, to appear before the Circuit Court on the fifth of October.

