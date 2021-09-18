Dundalk man accuses gardai of kidnapping him

A middle-aged man who called to the local garda station making allegations that the court was run by criminals and gardaí had stolen money from him, became agitated after he was advised to make a complaint to the Garda watchdog, Dundalk district court was told.

Michael O'Hagan (53) of Mary Street North, Dundalk was charged with two public order offences arising out of the incident on March 13th last year.When the case was called last Wednesday the defendant told the court he had documents and photographs which he claimed Judge Eirinn McKiernan needed to look at, adding "They kidnapped me for making a complaint".The garda who was on duty at the public hatch at 1.20pm on the date in question, gave evidence that the defendant had called to make a report - and claimed that Dundalk District Court was run by criminals and An Garda Siochana had stolen money from him.

The witness said after he informed him he should contact the GSOC, the defendant became visibly agitated and started shouting about ‘crimes and criminality’.

A queue of people had begun to form behind the 53 year old and the garda said the defendant had called him a moron, murderer and criminal.When the witness was dealing with the next person in line, the defendant continued to shout, and he was arrested on suspicion of using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a guard.

When Judge McKiernan asked Michael O’Hagan, who represented himself, if he had any questions for the guard, he replied he had ‘nothing to ask him’.Giving evidence, he said there was ‘criminality going on’ and he handed in the items he had produced when the case was initially called.Judge McKiernan said she was very sorry ‘for anything you feel has happened to you’.

Mr. O Hagan said: “I’ve been on to the Minister for Justice about what’s going on here”.However, the judge asked him if he had any questions relating to the matter before the court on 13 March 2020.Judge McKiernan said on the basis of the evidence, she was going to convict.

After hearing the defendant had four previous convictions including for refusing to give his name and address and failing to comply with the direction of a garda, the Judge fined him €105 for using threatening abusive or insulting behaviour, and said the other charge was taken into consideration.