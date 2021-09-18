Search

18/09/2021

Family Addiction Support Network fundraiser gets underway to keep their doors open

Dundalk Family Addiction Support Network to hold Service of Commemoration and Hope

Dundalk Family Addiction Support Network have launched a fundraiser

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Family Addiction Support Network has begun an emergency fundraising appeal to keep their doors open, with the needing to raise €20,000 to remain active.

The group, which have helped local families impacted by addiction for over 20 years, have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the €20,000 they need to keep their doors open.

“A GoFundMe page and other fundraising events are being organised due to the lack of financial commitment for funding from the Government and because the organisation needs to raise funds immediately to continue delivering the essential services for affected family members,” said the FASN in a statement.

“The main aim of this emergency fundraising campaign is to avoid closing the doors of the organisation which will force them to abandon families currently availing of services who have nowhere else to turn to.”

Alongside the GoFundMe, FASN are organising the FASN 5K & Family Fun Run Fundraiser in collaboration with An Garda Síochána in Louth and it’s set to take place on October 17th 2021 at 12 noon.

FASN have said all the funds raised will go towards their services.

The group are also seeking support from local businesses to make the 5K a success, saying that there will be sponsorship opportunities for local businesses.

FASN has said that funding is needed from the government to ensure the long-term survival of FASN and that this has already been highlighted in the recent Guerin report, which highlights drug issues in Drogheda.

“The Guerin Report has already acknowledged that funding should be given by Government to the Family Addiction Support Network as a priority to ensure their vital services continue for families who are currently living with the effects of addiction in the home, addiction stigma, isolation and in many cases, the serious issue of drug debt intimidation,” said the FASN in a statement.

“Other organisations including other Drug Projects and Agencies, the HSE, the Drugs Policy Unit & RDTAF, the Irish Bishops Drugs Initiative & An Garda Siochana have also given FASN their support and backing to receive the much needed vital funding promised.

People interested in donating to the FASN should visit their GoFundMe page or visit www.fasn.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media