Family Addiction Support Network fundraiser gets underway to keep their doors open

The Family Addiction Support Network has begun an emergency fundraising appeal to keep their doors open, with the needing to raise €20,000 to remain active.

The group, which have helped local families impacted by addiction for over 20 years, have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the €20,000 they need to keep their doors open.

“A GoFundMe page and other fundraising events are being organised due to the lack of financial commitment for funding from the Government and because the organisation needs to raise funds immediately to continue delivering the essential services for affected family members,” said the FASN in a statement.

“The main aim of this emergency fundraising campaign is to avoid closing the doors of the organisation which will force them to abandon families currently availing of services who have nowhere else to turn to.”

Alongside the GoFundMe, FASN are organising the FASN 5K & Family Fun Run Fundraiser in collaboration with An Garda Síochána in Louth and it’s set to take place on October 17th 2021 at 12 noon.

FASN have said all the funds raised will go towards their services.

The group are also seeking support from local businesses to make the 5K a success, saying that there will be sponsorship opportunities for local businesses.

FASN has said that funding is needed from the government to ensure the long-term survival of FASN and that this has already been highlighted in the recent Guerin report, which highlights drug issues in Drogheda.

“The Guerin Report has already acknowledged that funding should be given by Government to the Family Addiction Support Network as a priority to ensure their vital services continue for families who are currently living with the effects of addiction in the home, addiction stigma, isolation and in many cases, the serious issue of drug debt intimidation,” said the FASN in a statement.

“Other organisations including other Drug Projects and Agencies, the HSE, the Drugs Policy Unit & RDTAF, the Irish Bishops Drugs Initiative & An Garda Siochana have also given FASN their support and backing to receive the much needed vital funding promised.

People interested in donating to the FASN should visit their GoFundMe page or visit www.fasn.ie.