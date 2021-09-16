Search

Dundalk man gets suspended sentence for smashing window

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 25 year old man who smashed a pane of glass after throwing a stone at the window of home in Claddagh Park, was last week given a four month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court.

Macauley Quilton with an address at Rockfield Manor, Dundalk was charged with causing criminal damage arising out of the incident around 2.30am on April 16th last year.

The Defence barrister explained his client, who the court heard had 37 previous convictions, had responded to an allegation that his sister had been assaulted and he “dealt with it terribly”.

The counsel added the 25 year old was deeply frustrated at the time but stressed there is no bad blood between the parties and €300 had been paid to cover the loss and the injured party had indicated she did not wish the matter to proceed if compensation was paid.

The barrister also told the court the defendant has had his head down for quite some time and says he is now clean of drugs and ‘trouble free’.

The counsel also said Mr. Quilton had arrived later to court so he would not be caught up with the crowds outside.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a four month sentence, which she suspended on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

