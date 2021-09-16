An array of events in An Táin for Culture Night

An Táin Arts Centre has an array of events taking place on Culture Night, tomorrow night Friday.
6pm – 9pm An Táin Arts Centre’s School of Music
Special performances from our School of Music throughout the evening in the foyer.
6:30pm & 7:30pm Printmaking workshops with Suzanne Carroll | Booking required
An Tain Arts Centre's Emerging Visual Artist in Residence Suzanne Carroll will host two
printmaking workshops for children. Using recycled magazines and newsprint, participants will
learn how to use a combination of collage and mono print to transfer images into a unique artwork
to take home.
6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm Aerial performances with Nicola Moran
Nicola Moran is an Aerialist, contortionist, contemporary jeweller and upcoming Artist in Residency
at An Táin Arts Centre, from Dundalk, Co. Louth.
Working professionally as an aerialist and acrobat, Nicola makes bespoke street shows both
nationally and internationally with Feathers Ensemble Company and performs regularly with Aerial
cirque.
6:00pm – 9:00pm Late night gallery opening | Suzanne Carroll’s Residency Exhibition
Suzanne Carroll is a visual artist specialising in drawing and painting. Suzanne’s practice involves
the mining of forgotten or hidden historical archives.
Questioning her findings through a contemporary lens, her paintings explore themes of place, time and female identity. Suzanne is graduating in June from NCAD, with a Joint (hons) degree in Fine Art and Critical Culture.
6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm Backstage tours with Paul Hayes Booking required
An Táin Arts Centre's Director/CEO Paul Hayes will be giving all access tours of the theatre, where
audiences will have the opportunity to learn about the heritage of the building, and get a glimpse
behind the scenes of a working arts space.
