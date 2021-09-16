Search

16/09/2021

An array of events in An Táin for Culture Night

An Tain has array of event for Culture Night

Reporter:

Reporter

An Táin Arts Centre has an array of events taking place on Culture Night, tomorrow night Friday.

6pm – 9pm An Táin Arts Centre’s School of Music
Special performances from our School of Music throughout the evening in the foyer.

6:30pm & 7:30pm  Printmaking workshops with Suzanne Carroll | Booking required
An Tain Arts Centre's Emerging Visual Artist in Residence Suzanne Carroll will host two
printmaking workshops for children. Using recycled magazines and newsprint, participants will
learn how to use a combination of collage and mono print to transfer images into a unique artwork
to take home.

6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm Aerial performances with Nicola Moran
Nicola Moran is an Aerialist, contortionist, contemporary jeweller and upcoming Artist in Residency
at An Táin Arts Centre, from Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Working professionally as an aerialist and acrobat, Nicola makes bespoke street shows both
nationally and internationally with Feathers Ensemble Company and performs regularly with Aerial
cirque.
6:00pm – 9:00pm  Late night gallery opening | Suzanne Carroll’s Residency Exhibition
Suzanne Carroll is a visual artist specialising in drawing and painting. Suzanne’s practice involves
the mining of forgotten or hidden historical archives.

Questioning her findings through a contemporary lens, her paintings explore themes of place, time and female identity. Suzanne is graduating in June from NCAD, with a Joint (hons) degree in Fine Art and Critical Culture.

6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm Backstage tours with Paul Hayes Booking required
An Táin Arts Centre's Director/CEO Paul Hayes will be giving all access tours of the theatre, where
audiences will have the opportunity to learn about the heritage of the building, and get a glimpse
behind the scenes of a working arts space.

Local councillor calls on government to improve people's rights to disconnect after work

Dundalk man fined for abusive behaviour

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media