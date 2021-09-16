An array of events in An Táin for Culture Night

An Táin Arts Centre has an array of events taking place on Culture Night, tomorrow night Friday.

6pm – 9pm An Táin Arts Centre’s School of Music

Special performances from our School of Music throughout the evening in the foyer.

6:30pm & 7:30pm Printmaking workshops with Suzanne Carroll | Booking required

An Tain Arts Centre's Emerging Visual Artist in Residence Suzanne Carroll will host two

printmaking workshops for children. Using recycled magazines and newsprint, participants will

learn how to use a combination of collage and mono print to transfer images into a unique artwork

to take home.

6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm Aerial performances with Nicola Moran

Nicola Moran is an Aerialist, contortionist, contemporary jeweller and upcoming Artist in Residency

at An Táin Arts Centre, from Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Working professionally as an aerialist and acrobat, Nicola makes bespoke street shows both

nationally and internationally with Feathers Ensemble Company and performs regularly with Aerial

cirque.

6:00pm – 9:00pm Late night gallery opening | Suzanne Carroll’s Residency Exhibition

Suzanne Carroll is a visual artist specialising in drawing and painting. Suzanne’s practice involves

the mining of forgotten or hidden historical archives.

Questioning her findings through a contemporary lens, her paintings explore themes of place, time and female identity. Suzanne is graduating in June from NCAD, with a Joint (hons) degree in Fine Art and Critical Culture.

6:30pm, 7:30pm & 8:30pm Backstage tours with Paul Hayes Booking required

An Táin Arts Centre's Director/CEO Paul Hayes will be giving all access tours of the theatre, where

audiences will have the opportunity to learn about the heritage of the building, and get a glimpse

behind the scenes of a working arts space.