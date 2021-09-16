Search

16/09/2021

Irish MEP calls for €1bn EU fund to go to border communities hit hardest by Brexit

Chris MacManus MEP

Chris MacManus MEP with Director of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly, Mr. David Minton

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

An Irish MEP for Midlands North West has welcomed the €1bn in post-Brexit funding for Ireland and that the money should go to the border, where Brexit has hit hardest.

Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus welcomed the €5bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve, of which €1bn is set to go to Ireland, and said that the funds should be focused on the border region due to the effect it has had.

“The lion’s share must be directed to helping workers and business decimated by Brexit along the border and agencies such as the Northern and Western Regional Assembly need to have a central role in this regard,” said Mr MacManus.

“My message to the EU is that while this act of solidarity is appreciated Brexit is not a short-term problem and the structural issues it has created and exposed must also be tackled and that includes partition.”

Mr MacManus also said that coastal and fishing communities have been hit particularly hard, due to cuts to the fishing quota caused by Brexit.

“The outcome of this Brexit trade deal amounts to another cut to quota and income to our Irish fishing fleet that was already struggling to survive.”

He also criticised the government for not providing greater financial supports and that they should be campaigning for burden-sharing around the issue of quota cuts.

Local councillor calls on government to improve people's rights to disconnect after work

Dundalk TD labels Canada-EU trade deal as 'madness' and that could lead to corporations suing Ireland

House prices in Louth and on the border skyrocket by 16.2% since last July

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media