Dundalk Court: Accused of possessing offensive weapon

Dundalk courthouse
A 38 year old Dublin man accused of possessing an offensive weapon at the Bus Eireann depot in Drogheda, was last week formally returned for trial at the next sitting of Dundalk Circuit Court.
Paul Cahill with an address at Brian Road, Marino, Dublin 3 is also being prosecuted for obstructing a Garda arising out of the same alleged incident on February 21st 2019.
After Dundalk district court was told that a book of evidence had been served on the defendant, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent him forward to Dundalk Circuit Court – sitting in Drogheda, on October 5th.
