Search

06/09/2021

Memorial events planned in Dundalk to mark World Suicide Prevention Day this Friday

Calls for public parks in Dundalk to be secured to prevent anti-social behaviour and crime

St Helena Park in Dundalk will host memorial events

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk and Drogheda are set to host multiple public events to remember those who have died by suicide as Louth marks World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 this Friday.

The two towns are planning on holding the memorial events on Friday 10th September, with a newly formed support group, Let’s Talk Mental Health and Addiction asking people to stand in solidarity with families who have lost someone to suicide.

In Dundalk, SOSAD has organised an event in St Helena’s Park where people can paint a stone in memory of a lost loved one.

The memorial event will take place from 3pm to 8pm on Friday September 10th, with an event also taking place in the Square.

Data from the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Prevention shows that 340 people took their own lives in Ireland in 2020 – 259 men and 81 women. 

That compares to 421 in 2019 - but experts warn last year’s figure could be higher as the pandemic caused the closure of public Coroner’s courts - meaning deaths by suicide have not yet been registered. 

"This is our fifth year running this event to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and is our way of remembering loved ones that have taken their own lives prematurely through suicide,” said Cllr Declan Power, a trustee of Let's Talk.

“We are asking people to stop, reflect and think of somebody they know that has taken their own life,” said Cllr Power. 

Let’s Talk chairperson, Anita McCann, said the group’s aim is to provide a holistic approach alongside access to counselling, support workers and supportive advocacy.  

“We want to make this about the individuals, their families who seek our help and support and provide them with the best possible service and empower them to have a voice in their recovery and support needs,” she said. 

“We will also provide information, training, mentoring and coaching to individuals, family members, healthcare professions, service providers and policymakers.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media