Memorial events planned in Dundalk to mark World Suicide Prevention Day this Friday

Dundalk and Drogheda are set to host multiple public events to remember those who have died by suicide as Louth marks World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 this Friday.

The two towns are planning on holding the memorial events on Friday 10th September, with a newly formed support group, Let’s Talk Mental Health and Addiction asking people to stand in solidarity with families who have lost someone to suicide.

In Dundalk, SOSAD has organised an event in St Helena’s Park where people can paint a stone in memory of a lost loved one.

The memorial event will take place from 3pm to 8pm on Friday September 10th, with an event also taking place in the Square.

Data from the HSE’s National Office for Suicide Prevention shows that 340 people took their own lives in Ireland in 2020 – 259 men and 81 women.

That compares to 421 in 2019 - but experts warn last year’s figure could be higher as the pandemic caused the closure of public Coroner’s courts - meaning deaths by suicide have not yet been registered.

"This is our fifth year running this event to mark World Suicide Prevention Day and is our way of remembering loved ones that have taken their own lives prematurely through suicide,” said Cllr Declan Power, a trustee of Let's Talk.

“We are asking people to stop, reflect and think of somebody they know that has taken their own life,” said Cllr Power.

Let’s Talk chairperson, Anita McCann, said the group’s aim is to provide a holistic approach alongside access to counselling, support workers and supportive advocacy.

“We want to make this about the individuals, their families who seek our help and support and provide them with the best possible service and empower them to have a voice in their recovery and support needs,” she said.

“We will also provide information, training, mentoring and coaching to individuals, family members, healthcare professions, service providers and policymakers.”