Louth Lotto punter nets over €9,500 in two lotto bets

A Louth Lotto punter was lucky last weekend after a tenner bet netted them over €9,500 in winnings.
The anonymous punter put a tenner on three numbers to come out in the Lotto Plus 1 draw at a Boylesports shop.
With odds of 625/1, the lucky numbers of 29, 39 and 41 all fell out to scoop the punter €6,260. However, a separate bet with the safety net of the bonus ball, saw €3,310 added to the payout from a 330/1 bet.
The Wee County punter ended up with €9,570 from a €20 stake.
"It only took three numbers but that was enough for our County Louth customer to scoop €9,570, so we send them huge congratulations and hope the winnings go down well," said Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports.
