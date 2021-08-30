Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Louth Lotto punter nets over €9,500 in two lotto bets

Lucky Carrickmacross brothers pick up €148,179 in Lotto win

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Louth Lotto punter was lucky last weekend after a tenner bet netted them over €9,500 in winnings.

The anonymous punter put a tenner on three numbers to come out in the Lotto Plus 1 draw at a Boylesports shop.

With odds of 625/1, the lucky numbers of 29, 39 and 41 all fell out to scoop the punter €6,260. However, a separate bet with the safety net of the bonus ball, saw €3,310 added to the payout from a 330/1 bet.

The Wee County punter ended up with €9,570 from a €20 stake.

"It only took three numbers but that was enough for our County Louth customer to scoop €9,570, so we send them huge congratulations and hope the winnings go down well," said Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports.

