22/08/2021

Dundalk Brass Band launch fundraising drive to stay afloat due to lack of funding

Dundalk Brass Band to host Lidl summer park performance

Dundalk Brass Band

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk Brass Band are undertaking an online fundraising drive to keep the band afloat after the pandemic stopped them from fundraising.

The band, which have been active in Dundalk since 1976, have said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have been unable to host any recitals or fundraising events for the last 18 months.

According to the band, they have not received any government support, and that currently their expenditures outweigh their incomes, with bills like rent, insurance and utility cost crippling their finances.

“We turn to you our audience to help us reach our goal and survive this pandemic and keep Brass Music alive in Dundalk,” said the group on their GoFundMe page.

The band has said that any small donations are appreciated, and that they want to ensure that they can continue to entertain for years to come.

People can donate to their fundraiser here

