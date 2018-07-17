Jobs Alert

JOBS ALERT: Stage builder required for event production company

Stage builder required for an event production company.

Position will suit a person with construction trade experience.

Knowledge of levelling and light carpentry skills would be ideal.

Clean driving License is essential – class BE or C1 is an advantage.

This position will require flexibility as weekend and bank holiday work is regular and sometimes overnight stays will be required

Fluent English is essential.

Applications with cv to be emailed to admin@stageandlighting.net