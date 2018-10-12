JOBS ALERT: Vacancy at busy Dundalk office

A highly motivated person is required to work in a busy office environment based in Dundalk.

Requirements:

•Strong secretarial office skills with experience and relevant qualifications is required for this role alongside creativity and organisational and problem-solving abilities.

•The successful candidate will be required at times to work on their own initiative and possess good communication skills.

•The suitable candidate must have a proficiency in Social Media and associated computer strengths.

•This position is part time which is flexible but preferable 5 days (mornings) a week.

Applications (with C.V.) outlining qualifications and demonstrating how your experience and skills match the job requirements are due by 5pm Friday October 19th to:



Box No.2087

Dundalk Democrat, 16B

Williamsons Mall,

Dundalk.