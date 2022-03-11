RACING: The horses worth a bet on Saturday's card at Navan

Navan stages an eight-race National Hunt card on Saturday, with 89 horses entered and €177,500 prize-money on offer.

The meeting begins at 1.40pm, and closes at 5.45pm - check out the latest betting odds.

Currently, the ground is described as Soft, yielding in places - with the possibility of some showers.

The most valuable race of the afternoon is the 4.35pm Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Handicap Chase Final, with 12 runners declared for the three-mile trip, worth a cool €60,000.

Ballyshannon Rose is a recent Grade Two winner, and brings class to the field, but will have to shoulder top-weight in her quest to win this one.

Call The Tune won over course and distance last month and finished less than two lengths behind Ballyshannon Rose over three miles. The eight-year-old carries 13lb less this time around.

Regina Dracones is three from four since December and can be forgiven for her run at Naas, over an inadequate trip.

History Of Fashion has unseated his rider on two of his three runs in 2022, but his winning display over three miles at Down Royal - in between the two unseats - would give him every chance in this.

Wa Wa finished fourth, behind Conflated, over two-and-a-half miles but was seeking a hat-trick - this trip should bring out the best in him.

Carrolls Cottage has slipped to a competitive mark, but will have to find more to win here.

A small but competitive field of six go to post for the Grade Two Webster Cup Chase (4pm), over two miles - with €22,000 heading the way of the winner.

Cilaos Emery has a Champion Hurdle fourth, among a list of decent runs in Graded company, and the 10-year-old steps back to his optimum trip for this.

Of the three course and distance winners - Notebook, Sizing Pottsie and Castlegrace Paddy - it’s the Jessica Harrington-trained €220,000 purchase that gets the nod, having put in a couple of decent Grade Two performances this season. The eight-year-old carries just 1lb more than when beating Notebook by 32 lengths in December.

Notebook has the beating of Castlegrace Paddy on previous form, having beaten him by just shy of 17 lengths in a Leopardstown Grade One.

Master McShee was a Grade One winner over an extended two-mile-three, but others look better suited to the two miles.

Early Doors has a bit to find with these rivals and makes up the sextet

Another competitive race on the afternoon is the 3.25pm Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Hurdle, with seven due to battle it out over two-and-three-quarter miles.

Jaycean won a maiden hurdle in impressive fashion on his only start, and will likely have more to come over the extra two furlongs.

Bronn ran in a competitive Grade One last time, he could revert to winning ways back in lesser company.

Daily Present has improved for each step-up in trip and this two-mile-six should bring about further improvement.

Grandero Bello and Digby are both bidding for a hat-trick of successes.

Wowsham and Geni De La Cour complete the line-up.

Navan Selections

1.40pm Showbusiness

2.15pm Morning Logic

2.50pm Colenso

3.25pm Jaycean

4.00pm Cilaos Emery

4.35pm Call The Tune

5.10pm Spare Brakes

5.45pm Kiki Badger