RACING: Top tips and analysis for Saturday racing at Gowran Park

Saturdays meeting at Gowran Park has attracted 97 declarations across a seven-race National Hunt card - with a total of €78,302 of winning prize-money on offer.

The card opens at 1.45pm, with the meeting ending at 5.15pm

Soft going is the current description, with a further 20mm forecast ahead of racing.

The feature race of the day is the €37,500 Grade Two Red Mills Chase with runners going to post at 3.30pm for the two and a half-mile event.

Melon’s fourth in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, and John Durkan third, added to his 2020 second in the Marsh Novices’ Chase, makes him the pick of this field strictly on form. Daly Tiger’s win over this trip on heavy ground at Limerick on Boxing Day was a strong effort and puts him firmly in the mix for this.

Chatham Street Lad’s best form has come over this trip with his emphatic victory in handicap company at Cheltenham in 2021 also matched by a fine effort when fourth in the 2021 Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. However, he was soundly beaten by Daly Tiger over two miles and one furlong on testing ground the last time the pair met and he finds himself on unfavourable terms this time around. Hardline and Sizing Pottsie make up the field.

The Grade Three Red Mills Trial Hurdle (2.20pm) is run over two miles and boasts a prize fund of €30,000. Despite there only being seven runners, only The Tide Turns has not yet tasted success in Graded company.

Teahupoo and Quilixios look set for the trilogy, following their half-length first and second in a two-mile Grade Two at Limerick over Christmas. It is hard to separate the pair, who will race on the same terms, but Teahupoo gets the nod in his quest for the hat-trick. Darasso and Saldier are both course and distance winners, but Darasso, who tasted success in this race in 2019 looks open to more progress going forward. The Tide Turns is the only juvenile hurdler in the race and also warrants attention, whilst Grade One-winning hurdler Felix Desjy and Irish debutant Roi Mage complete the runners.

The 2.55pm is a competitive two and a half-mile handicap hurdle in which plenty of runners are in with a shout in this event. Kells Priory, Macs Charm and Big Debates all won on their latest starts, but course and distance winner Rebel Early , who has been a model of consistency at Gowran Park, gets the vote.

The maiden hurdle which opens the card over two miles at 1.45pm features Privilege who should be tough to beat having finished second to the classy Icare Allen on his latest start, whilst Bynx is also respected with her sights lowered following two runs in Graded company this season.

Gowran Park Selections

1.45pm Bynx

2.20pm Darasso

2.55pm Rebel Early

3.30pm Chatham Street Lad

4.05pm Grand Paradis

4.40pm Sil Ver Klass

5.15pm Jenny Flex