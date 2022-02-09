Top tips and analysis ahead of Thursday's card at Thurles

Thurles stages a seven-race National Hunt card on Thursday, with 100 horses declared and a total of €47,400 in winning prize money.

The first race gets underway at 1.45pm with racing concluding at 5pm - you can find all the latest odds at MyBettingSites.co.uk.

The current going is Good to Yielding on the Chase course and Yielding on the Hurdles course - with an extra 5-10mm of rain forecast and a mainly dry outlook thereafter.

Just four have been declared for the feature race of the afternoon - the Rated Novice Hurdle over two and a half-miles at 3.30pm.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Ash Tree Meadow finished third to subsequent Grade One winning hurdler Sir Gerhard over two miles on his penultimate start, before impressively landing a two and a half-mile maiden at Navan last time out. He sets the clear standard but has to give 8lb to his rivals.

The Little Yank was outclassed in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Hurdle at Punchestown, but massively outran his odds in a competitive handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival and receives a nice chunk of weight from his main rival. He makes a quick turnaround here for John Ryan. Il Courra and Ferdia complete the four runners.

In the opening race of the day, a Beginners Chase over two miles, €280,000 purchase Gentleman De Mee lines up for Willie Mullins. He should prove tough to beat in this contest having finished behind the likes of Ferny Hollow and Haut En Couleurs so far this season.

His main rival will be Embrun Mitja - for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead - in a battle between high profile owners JP McManus and Gigginstown House Stud. The eight-year-old looked in need of the experience on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse in November, before posting an improved effort when second to the classy Capodanno in a competitive contest at Naas in December. The drop back down in trip here also looks to be in his favour.

Another interesting race on the card is the thurles.ie Maiden Hurdle at 2.55pm over two miles. Adamantly Chosen’s form behind Gringo D’aubrelle at Fairyhouse in November, has worked out nicely and he has a great opportunity to get his head in front at the third time of asking over the smaller obstacles. Jessica Harrington’s Barbados has run to a decent level on the Flat and finished behind My Mate Mozzie on his sole start over hurdles. There was no shame in Bugs Moran’s fourth-placed effort behind State Man at Limerick earlier this month and he also cannot be ruled out.

Elsewhere, the final race of the afternoon, the Bumper at 5.00pm looks another interesting event. £240,000 purchase O’Moore Park is a son of leading National Hunt sire Walk In The Park and he looks a leading player for Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci – the pair enjoyed Grade One glory with Triumph Hurdle hope Vauban at the Dublin Racing Festival. Mullins has two other runners in the race Data Breach and debutant Sky Sprinter.

Gordon Elliott has two newcomers in the race courtesy of €35,000 purchase Curley Finger and I Am Fortunata who is related to a number of winners.

Thurles Selections

1.45pm Gentleman De Mee

2.20xpm Nelly’s Money

2.55pm Adamantly Chosen

3.30pm Ash Tree Meadow

4.00pm Falcon Eight

4.30pm Shean Glory

5.00pm O’Moore Park