Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 16 November 2022

The death has occurred of Brian Ross of Lis Na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 14th November 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family in the love and tender care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Briege (née Branigan) and dear dad of Sheenagh. Predeceased by his parents Archie and Kathleen (late of St. Alphonsus Villas), brothers Freddie, Patsy and Joe (in September of this year).

Brian will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son in-law Gavin Dunne, his adored grandchildren Evan, Cian and Sophie, brothers Jim and Allan, sisters Marie Hughes, Geraldine McNamee and Elizabeth Kearney, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Sheenagh, Aghnaskeagh, Feede, Mountpleasant (eircode) A91Y577 from Wednesday afternoon 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (via) St. Alphonsus Villas to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk. House private on Thursday morning please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Dowling of Ballsbridge, Dublin / Louth Village, Louth

On 14 November 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his family at St. Vincent's Hospital. Predeceased by his brother John. Beloved husband of Ursula, and much loved dad of Sharon, Barry, James, Aaron and Lorraine, adoring grandad to James, Byron, Riley, Lilly, Layla, Ana, Chloe, Benjamin, Christopher and Logan.

Jimmy will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his loving family, sisters Mary and Anne, his brother Michael and his late brother John, daughters-in-law Aurea, Nikki, and Katie, son-in-law Paulie, extended family, relatives and his many best friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock on Sunday, 20th November, between 3pm and 5pm. Funeral mass will take place in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Donnybrook on Monday 21st at 11am followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery Park. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Blackrock on 01 2804454.

May he rest in peace



The death has occurred of J.J Bell of Bog Road, Mullins Cross, Dunleer, Louth

Predeceased by his son Gabriel, sisters Dympna, Sr. Mary Ann, Kitty, Evelyn, and Lil, brothers Tommy, Philip and Edward. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Padraig, Enda and Fiachra, daughters Libby, Eithne and Corinne, daughters-in-law Noreen, Eimear and Maria, sons-in-law Paddy, Paul and Ian, grandchildren Mark, Shauna, Dara, David, Padraig, Johnny, Cathy, Conor, Patrick, Ben, JP, Lucy, Ruby, Colm, Rory and Niamh, good friend Renata, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Fiachra's home Thursday, 17 November, from 2pm to 8pm, Friday removal to arrive at the Church of St Mary, Kilsaran for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace



