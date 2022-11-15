Search

15 Nov 2022

Louth's McGreehan urges local organisations to apply for new energy cost support fund

Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme

Louth's McGreehan urges local organisations to apply for new energy cost support fund

Louth's McGreehan urges local organisations to apply for new energy cost support fund

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

15 Nov 2022 6:04 PM

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has urged local community and voluntary organisations in Louth to apply for a new €10m fund set up to support such organisations with energy costs.

Senator McGreehan said: “The Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme will open for applications to groups on Monday, November 21st and I call on all eligible community and voluntary organisations in Louth to apply.

“The scheme is designed to help the sector with their increased bills, which is having an impact on the operations of many community and voluntary groups.

“This scheme will provide once-off support to organisations within the community and voluntary sector which fall outside the parameters of other energy support schemes being delivered by Government such as the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

“The scheme will open for applications on Monday 21st November and close on Friday 2nd December 2022. It is expected that payments under the scheme will commence before the end of this year and into early 2023.”

This initiative forms part of a range of measures being undertaken by the Department to support the community and voluntary sector, and to empower thriving, sustainable communities across Ireland. Pobal have been engaged to administer this scheme on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media