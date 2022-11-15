PHOTOS: Ardee remembers the fallen of WWI

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
There was a large turnout in Ardee on Saturday morning as people gathered to remember the fallen of WWI at the war memorial in the town.
The remembrance event has been held annually since the memorial was erected by the old Ardee Town Council in 2014.
As well as the traditional poppy wreath laid this year by Leonard Hatrick; a wreath was also laid by Halyna Royro to remember those killed in the Ukrainian war and a wreath laid by Mary Martin in remembrance of her daughter in law Martina Martin who lost her life in the filling station blast in Creeslough.
Remembrance wreaths were also laid by local councillor Andrea McKevitt and Sean King and the Last Post was played by Nicky Callan.
All Photos: Arthur Kinahan
