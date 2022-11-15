PHOTOS: Remembering the 319 from Dundalk and surrounds who died in WW1

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
The lives of 319 people from Dundalk and surrounds, as well as all those who died in WW1, was remembered last Friday at a wreath laying ceremony at the recently installed WW1 memorial at The Crescent in Dundalk.
A large crowd of all ages gathered to pay their respects at the rememberance ceremony. Among the wreaths laid at the memorial, were ones laid by the Michael McNeela branch of the Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen and Women (ONE); the Republic of Ireland branch of the Royal British Legion, which wasset up by Irish WW1 veterans; Óglaigh na hÉireann; and An Garda Síochána.
All photos: Arthur Kinahan
