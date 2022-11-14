Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 14 November 2022

The death has occurred of Willie (Bill) Reilly of Richmond, London and formerly Milltown Grange, Dromiskin, Louth

Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Loanain. Peacefully, in his 87th year, on 4 November 2022, in the care of the wonderful staff of Kingston Hospital (London). Beloved husband of Irena. Predeceased by his first wife Ann (June 2016) and daughter Jean (Sept 2018), his parents Mary and Thomas and his brothers Kevin and Tommy.

Willie will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife, sister-in-law Madge Reilly, his nieces Siobhán Allen and Róisín O’Broin, nephews Damian, Liam and Tomás, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Willie will also be missed by his wide circle of friends in London GAA, serving as their current President, his club Brothers Pearse GAA (London), Louth GAA and his home club of St. Joseph’s GFC.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 23rd at 10.30am in St. Elizabeth of Portugal Church, Richmond TW10 6AQ.

Willie's remains will repose at the home of his sister-in-law Madge and late brother Tommy, Milltown Grange, Dromiskin on Friday, November 25th, from 12 noon-8pm. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated in St. Peter's Church, Dromiskin, on Saturday, November 26th, time to be confirmed. Burial afterwards in Dromiskin Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Larkin of Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday 12 November 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Anne (née McGeough) and dear dad of Ken, Colin and Mark. Predeceased by his parents Elizabeth (Patsy) and Tommy (late of O'Hanlon Park), brother Pat. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers Thomas, Sean and Gerard, sisters Philomena and Marian, daughters in-law Lisa, Amy and Bronagh, his adored grandchildren Josh, Caithlin, Ellie, Gearoíd, Zach, Darcy, Orlaith and Fíadh, father in-law Paddy Matthews, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Sunday afternoon from 2pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm driving to his late residence Glenmore Park then proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. No flowers please by request, donations to a charity of your choice.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jimmy Maguire of Blackrock, Louth



On 12 Nov 2022, peacefully at home with his daughter and granddaughter. Late of Blackrock, Co Louth. Reunited with his beloved wife Christine, adoring father to Jamie and doting grand father to Kristina. Jimmy will be sorely missed by his daughter, granddaughter, son in law Robert, sisters Noreen, Linda and his late sister Florence, relatives, his friends and colleagues in the Dundalk fire brigade and the greater community of Blackrock.

Reposing at his daughters house which is private for family only. Funeral mass will be held at Saint Fursey's church, Haggardstown, Co. Louth on Wednesday 16th November at 11.00 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros 01 4533333.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus McNamee of Drumbilla, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Joe. RIP. Beloved father of Rachel and James and sadly missed by their partners Emma and Hannah. Devoted grandfather of Warren and Preston. Deeply regretted by his brothers Joe and Martin and his sisters Mary and Angela. Also his brothers in law Gerry and Raymond and his late sister in law Margaret. Seamus will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving daughter, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and his entire circle of family and friends.

Requiem mass on Monday November 14th at 11am in St Brigids Church Kilcurry. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral and family flowers only.

May he rest in peace














