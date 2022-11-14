Garda appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Omeath
Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R173 at Drumullagh, Omeath, Co. Louth this afternoon Sunday 13 November, 2022 at approximately 3.45p.m.
The fatal collision involved a motorcycle and a tractor. The male motorcyclist, 29 years of age was fatally injured and his body has been removed from the scene and taken to the Mortuary in The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. A post mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R173 at Drumullagh, between 3.30pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
