PICTURES: Inside the beautiful Townspark House Ardee

Property Partners Laurence Gunne are pleased to bring to the market ‘Townspark House’, Old Bog Road, Ardee, Co. Louth, a detached, five bedroom residence offering style and presence on a mature site of 0.37Ha. and advantageously located in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Constructed approximately 15 years ago, ‘Townspark House’ commands excellent views and offers modern, well laid out and high end accommodation.

Ideally located a short drive from the busy town of Ardee (3 mins) and all its amenities, excellent shopping facilities, schools, entertainment and golf club, it is also within easy reach of the M1 and N2 motorways and offers easy access to Dublin International Airport, Swords and the M50 motorway.

The property briefly comprises entrance hall, kitchen/dining area, sun room, utility room, office, guest wc, reception room with five bedrooms overhead.

Some of the property’s many features include:-

Unique Location Commanding Excellent Views

Modern and well laid out accommodation

Close proximity to Ardee, M1 and N2

Wood pellet boiler / Solar Panels on Roof

PJ Roddy of Property Partners Laurence Gunne stated this week that the sale of ‘Townspark House’ offers an excellent opportunity to acquire a family home in a unique setting and already substantial interest has been shown in the property which boasts, privacy, luxury high end finish and style.

For full details and appointment to view contact PJ Roddy on 042 9334414