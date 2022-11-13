PICTURES: Inside the beautiful Townspark House Ardee

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Property Partners Laurence Gunne are pleased to bring to the market ‘Townspark House’, Old Bog Road, Ardee, Co. Louth, a detached, five bedroom residence offering style and presence on a mature site of 0.37Ha. and advantageously located in an area of outstanding natural beauty.
Constructed approximately 15 years ago, ‘Townspark House’ commands excellent views and offers modern, well laid out and high end accommodation.
Ideally located a short drive from the busy town of Ardee (3 mins) and all its amenities, excellent shopping facilities, schools, entertainment and golf club, it is also within easy reach of the M1 and N2 motorways and offers easy access to Dublin International Airport, Swords and the M50 motorway.
The property briefly comprises entrance hall, kitchen/dining area, sun room, utility room, office, guest wc, reception room with five bedrooms overhead.
PJ Roddy of Property Partners Laurence Gunne stated this week that the sale of ‘Townspark House’ offers an excellent opportunity to acquire a family home in a unique setting and already substantial interest has been shown in the property which boasts, privacy, luxury high end finish and style.
For full details and appointment to view contact PJ Roddy on 042 9334414
Peter Cherrie kept two clean sheets in the three games he started this season. He is keen to remain at the club and push Nathan Shepperd for the spot between between the sticks
Dundalk boss Stephen O'Donnell has done a great job, helping the lilywhites secure European Football next season
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.