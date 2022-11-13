Search

13 Nov 2022

Dundalk Rotary Club leadership awards

Dundalk Rotary Club leadership awards

Members of Rotary with students who took part in the awards. PIC: Arthur Kinahan

Reporter:

Jason Newman

13 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

Last Monday saw students from around Louth travel to the Ballymascanlon Hotel to receive their Rotary Leadership Certificates.

In total eight students from schools in the Louth reached the final of The Dundalk Rotary Leadership Awards.

Students from Dundalk Grammar, Bush, ST Vincent's, St Mary's College, Colaiste Ris, Scoil Ui Mhuire, De La Salle, Colaiste Chu Chulainn and St Louis Secondary school all took part.

Andrew Rosbotham of St Mary’s College was winner of the overall Rotary Youth Leadership award receiving it from Michael Staunton President of Dundalk Rotary Club.

The Rotary Youth Leadership awards began in 1992 and is open to secondary school students aged 16 to 18.

In 1992, from day one, Peter Quinn of the Imperial Hotel sponsored the competition and did so until the hotel was sold and his brother Oliver Quinn of Ballymascanlon Hotel continued the sponsorship.

Fifteen years ago Dundalk Credit Union also joined as sponsors.

Participants in the awards are chosen for their leadership qualities.

Attending the event were Deirdre Crawford of Dundalk Credit Union, Anita Morgan Guidance Counsellor at St Mary’s College, Francis Molloy Dundalk Credit Union, Andria Flynn Events Manager Ballymascanlon House Hotel and Sean O Hanrahan and Paddy Williams of Rotary Club.

