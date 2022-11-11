Transition Year students from Dundalk to produce ‘Science Week Live!’

Transition year (TY) students from St Louis Secondary School, Dundalk, will join TY students from Dominican College, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and Regina Mundi College, Douglas, Cork to produce ‘Science Week Live!’, a live-streamed show highlighting the astounding array of activities taking place across Ireland during next week's Science Week 2022.

The secondary school students aged 15-16, are testing their journalism and video production skills as they get the inside scoop on Science Week 2022, which takes place from 13-20 November.

Science communicator Dr. Niamh Shaw has recruited the talented students to get behind, and in front of the camera, to help create the daily magazine style show. Science Week Live! will air on Monday 14th, Wednesday 16th and Friday 18th November during Science Week at 2.45pm on the Science Foundation Ireland YouTube channel.

Niamh Shaw said, “Science Week is packed full of shows, events, talks and activities - it can be difficult to know where to begin! However, fear not, Science Week Live! does all the hard work and will provide a comprehensive summary of what’s hot during the week.

"Featuring special guests, behind the scenes gossip, TikToks, Twitches, memes, gifs and epic fails, Science Week Live 2022 has it all! The students and I will be reviewing shows and sharing news about the best, not-to-be-missed events, stories and science of Science Week 2022.”

Working with Niamh to create each day’s show, the students have the opportunity to present, produce and provide support in any aspect of the process that interests them.

Niamh continued, “Science Week Live! will be all about collaboration and learning what we can from each other. I hope it’s an opportunity for the students to learn some media and science/space communication skills from me while I’m hoping they will share the inside track about the hottest social media trends with me.

"So, together we can reach new audiences and share the very latest in science and space conversations and all Science Week 2022 has to offer with as many people as possible.”

For more details on Science Week Live! visit www.sfi.ie