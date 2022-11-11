Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 11 November 2022

The death has occurred of Margaret Ladley of Parnell Park, Dundalk, Louth

On 10 November 2022, peacefully at St Oliver’s Plunkett Hospital, Dundalk. Margaret sister of the late John, Jimmy, Sarah, Evelyn, Violet and Mary, Much loved aunt of Alan, John and Mary. Deeply regretted by her nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St on Friday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am via Parnell Park for service at 11am in St Nicholas' Parish Church. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. All Enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals on 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of PatJoe (Patrick, Joseph) McEvoy of Aisling Park, Dundalk, Louth / Newry, Down



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Late of Newry, pre-deceased by his parents Grace & Coleman. PatJoe will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving partner Anna, children Charlene, Donna, Lisa, Trevor and Nicolle, 19 grandchildren and one great grandchild, sons-in-law Daniel and Darren, daughter-in-law Amy, brothers, sisters, best friends Darren & daddy John, and by all who knew and loved him.

Patjoe’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Anna’s sister Caroline who looked after Patjoe during his illness. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace



