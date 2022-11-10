Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk and Lagan College Belfast students create short films

Coláiste Chú Chulainn, as part of their continued involvement with Co-operation Ireland and their Entwined Histories and Entwined Futures projects, worked with the students of Lagan College Belfast to create two short films on the themes of ‘Citizenship and Identity’. 20 Students from second year in either school were paired off to learn about this theme.

Entwined Futures brings schools north and south of the border together to explore the themes of citizenship, identity, and sovereignty through the lens of the past with a view to both improving understanding of how the present has been shaped by historic events.

It looks beyond divisions to recognise common ties and how people can overcome differences to work together for common goals.

The students attended a team building day in Newcastle Co Down, two workshops in Belfast and Newry and an overnight at Greenhill’s adventure centre as they mapped out an explored their chosen theme.

Over the course of these days, they had fun getting to know their fellow students in Lagan College, learned about script writing, film production and researched the themes of citizenship.

This work cumulated in the two short films both schools collaborated on.The Premiere for the schools' collaboration will take place in the library of Coláiste Chú Chulainn at the end of November and will be posted on the Co-Operation Ireland Youtube channel.