Search

10 Nov 2022

Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk and Lagan College Belfast students create short films

Entwined Histories and Entwined Futures project

Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk and Lagan College Belfast students create short films

Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk and Lagan College Belfast students create short films

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Nov 2022 10:00 PM

Coláiste Chú Chulainn, as part of their continued involvement with Co-operation Ireland and their Entwined Histories and Entwined Futures projects, worked with the students of Lagan College Belfast to create two short films on the themes of ‘Citizenship and Identity’. 20 Students from second year in either school were paired off to learn about this theme. 

Entwined Futures brings schools north and south of the border together to explore the themes of citizenship, identity, and sovereignty through the lens of the past with a view to both improving understanding of how the present has been shaped by historic events.

It looks beyond divisions to recognise common ties and how people can overcome differences to work together for common goals.

The students attended a team building day in Newcastle Co Down, two workshops in Belfast and Newry and an overnight at Greenhill’s adventure centre as they mapped out an explored their chosen theme. 

Over the course of these days, they had fun getting to know their fellow students in Lagan College, learned about script writing, film production and researched the themes of citizenship.

This work cumulated in the two short films both schools collaborated on.The Premiere for the schools' collaboration will take place in the library of Coláiste Chú Chulainn at the end of November and will be posted on the Co-Operation Ireland Youtube channel.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media