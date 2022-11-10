Search

10 Nov 2022

Louth cement plant second highest emitter of greenhouse gases in the country

Climate TRACE’s emissions inventory the world’s first comprehensive accounting of GHG emissions

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Nov 2022 3:00 PM

The cement plant in Drogheda was the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs) in Ireland last year according to data released this week by Climate TRACE.

The cement plant emitted 983.5 kilotonnes of CO2 last year according to the report, with just Dublin Airport which emitted 1.02 million tonnes, emitting more.

Climate TRACE is a global non-profit coalition, which is says was created to make meaningful climate action faster and easier, by independently tracking greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with unprecedented detail and speed. Its emissions inventory is the world’s first comprehensive accounting of GHG emissions based primarily on direct, independent observation.

Its website shares details on emissions from each country, the information on Ireland can be found here.

