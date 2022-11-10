Almost 300 litter enforcement fixed penalty notices issued in Louth so far this year
Louth County Council has issued 293 fixed penalty notices in relation to litter enforcement across the county up to the end of October, according to details released this month.
A total of 19 fixed penalty notices were issued in the month of October. Of the 19, eight were issued in the Dundalk urban area, three in Drogheda urban area and eight in the remaining county wide area.
Louth County Council has carried out 1337 litter enforcement investigations in the year to date with 83 carried out in the month of October.
The local authority also issued one notice for dog fouling during October. So far this year, nine fixed penalty notices have been issued for dog fouling in the county.
In terms of diesel laundering waste, six intermediate bulk containers (IBC’s) of diesel sludge were located in the month of October 2022 with an approximate disposal cost of €7,488.92. So far in 2022 there has been 233 IBCs located with a
cumulative cost of €295,850.84.
