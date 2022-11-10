The latest results from Ardee Golf Club

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 5th November 2022, Stableford singles
Division 1 1st Paul Wisniewski 28pts
Division 1 2nd Robert McHugh 28pts
Division 2 1st Derek Minogue 30pts
Division 2 2nd Ken McKeever 30pts
Division 3 1st Kevin McDonald 30pts
Division 3 2nd Adrian Buckley 30pts
Sunday 6th November 2022 Stableford Singles
Division 1 1st Stephen Englishby 33pts
Division 1 2nd Andrew Caffrey 32pts
Division 2 1st Bruce Woodward 35pts
Division 2 2nd Danny O’Brien 34pts
Division 3 1st Gus Kelly 31pts
Division 3 2nd Brendan McMahon 31pts
