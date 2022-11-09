The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
Friday November 4th
Race 1: BERETTA BEAR (21.53) owned and trained by Graham Kelly
Race 2: LANDI KOTAL LOCO (21.90) owned by Liam Murphy and trained by Owen J Doyle
Race 3: BRAVEMANSGAME (28.90) owned by Frank Barron and trained by William Mullan
Race 4: DO IT NIDGE (22.00) owned and trained by Ray White
Race 5: FOLLOM WAVE (21.52) owned and trained by John P Mohan
Race 6: BROADMEADOWS BOY (29.18) owned and trained by Thomas McGuirk
Race 7: BLACKSTONE VIC (21.63) owned and trained by Thomas Hasson
Race 8: RALE ROCHE (29.11) owned by Stephen Fenlon & Tomas Wall and trained by Tina McGrane
November 5th
Race 1: SO ITS CRACKED (29.21) owned and trained by Terence Rafferty
Race 2: MOURNE MAIDEN (29.08) owned by Stephen Mullan and trained by Brendan Mullan
Race 3: ROXHOLME DUKE (28.65) owned by HAYLEY-AND-THE-GLORY-BOYS Syndicate and trained by Martin Lanney
Race 4: LADY GO EASY (29.19) owned and trained by Ignatius Hampsey & Aine O'Donnell
Race 5: FRIDAYS STYLE (28.89) owned and trained by Paul Whyte
Race 6: RUSSMUR BLAKE (21.31) owned by Georgina Gibbons and trained by Declan Crossan
Race 7: MONLEEK MOROCCO (28.67) owned by Rita Downey and trained by John Downey
Race 8: MONLEEK PANAMA (21.20) owned by Rita Downey and trained by John Downey
Race 9: SHELONE KING (28.87) owners & trained by Patrick Sheehy and Patrick Wade
