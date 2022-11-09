Search

09 Nov 2022

The latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Local greyhound training ranks thinning, but the Donegal Dynamo provides plenty to get excited about, writes Joe Carroll

Friday November 4th

Race 1: BERETTA BEAR (21.53) owned and trained by Graham Kelly

Race 2: LANDI KOTAL LOCO (21.90) owned by Liam Murphy and trained by Owen J Doyle

Race 3: BRAVEMANSGAME (28.90) owned by Frank Barron and trained by William Mullan

Race 4: DO IT NIDGE (22.00) owned and trained by Ray White

Race 5: FOLLOM WAVE (21.52) owned and trained by John P Mohan

Race 6: BROADMEADOWS BOY (29.18) owned and trained by Thomas McGuirk

Race 7: BLACKSTONE VIC (21.63) owned and trained by Thomas Hasson

Race 8: RALE ROCHE (29.11) owned by Stephen Fenlon & Tomas Wall and trained by Tina McGrane

November 5th

Race 1: SO ITS CRACKED (29.21) owned and trained by Terence Rafferty

Race 2: MOURNE MAIDEN (29.08) owned by Stephen Mullan and trained by Brendan Mullan

Race 3: ROXHOLME DUKE (28.65) owned by HAYLEY-AND-THE-GLORY-BOYS Syndicate and trained by Martin Lanney 

Race 4: LADY GO EASY (29.19) owned and trained by Ignatius Hampsey & Aine O'Donnell

Race 5: FRIDAYS STYLE (28.89) owned and trained by Paul Whyte

Race 6: RUSSMUR BLAKE (21.31) owned by Georgina Gibbons and trained by Declan Crossan

Race 7: MONLEEK MOROCCO (28.67) owned by Rita Downey and trained by John Downey

Race 8: MONLEEK PANAMA (21.20) owned by Rita Downey and trained by John Downey

Race 9: SHELONE KING (28.87) owners & trained by Patrick Sheehy and Patrick Wade

