PHOTOS: Book swap at St Joseph's NS

St Joseph's NS said they are fortunate to have been selected as one of four schools in Ireland for a reading initiative through the Children's Books Ireland. Every Child a Reader is a project which encourages reading for pleasure and the joy at all levels in the school.
Recently the pupils in the school did their first ever book exchange. The children brought in a book from home and were given a ticket to exchange for another book in the hall. It is a great idea to update the reading material in their homes, a spokesperson for the school said. Well done to everyone who participated!
