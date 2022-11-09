Search

09 Nov 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 9 November 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 9 November 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 9 November 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Nov 2022 10:01 AM

The death has occurred of Michael Bell formerly of Dunleer, Malahide and Ardee

On Monday 7 November 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family in the love and tender care of Beneavin Manor Nursing Home Dublin. Michael, beloved husband of the late Nuala (née Carroll) and his brother in-law George Connolly. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Maura, niece Hestor and her husband Martin Quinn, nephew Shane and his wife Mairéad, great nephews and nieces Harry, Sarah, Jenny, Seán, Rosie Cormac and Ciarán, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Maura Connolly, Beech Grove, Castlebellingham from Wednesday evening 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in Dromin Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Johnny Caulfield of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in California on 31 October. His death was followed by cremation some days later. Mourned by his son Aran, Aran’s mother and Johnny’s good friend Iseult, David, his cousin Jimmy Reilly in New York, his cousins in Dundalk and his many, many friends in Ireland and the US.

May he rest in peace


 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media