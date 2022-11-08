Shaskeen to return to Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol this month
Shaskeen, the happy custodians of Irish music for half a century will be performing at The Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 19 November 2022 at 7.30 pm.
With plenty of jigs, reels, songs and banter, you will not find a contemporary, Irish traditional group who engage with and entertain an audience as brilliantly as Shaskeen. The band has an abundance of heritage, cultural context, longevity and experience. Shaskeen is a band of genuinely skilled musicians, no gimmickry, just instrument wizards, great variety in the repertoire, beautiful songs, a fierce and collective drive, with mighty energy.
Shaskeen has made seventeen records, toured extensively throughout Ireland, UK, all over Europe, and north America, with sold-out venues. Tickets are available at www.orielcentre.ie or by phone at 042 9328887.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.