Louth gardai investigate burglary in Tallanstown

Gardaí in Louth are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in the Louth Hall area of Tallanstown, at approximately 5:30pm on Saturday 5th November.
It is believed that three males entered through the back door of the property and a glass door was smashed in the course of the incident. An internal wooden door was also damaged.
It is further believed a large number of watches and rings were stolen along with a sum of cash.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area is being urged to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130.
