Search

08 Nov 2022

Planning granted for development at former orphanage in Dundalk

Go ahead given for 58 new apartments at Seatown

Planning granted for development at former orphanage in Dundalk

Planning granted for development at former orphanage in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Nov 2022 1:30 PM

Louth County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a development consisting of the conservation, extension and change of use of former St. Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School and St Malachy's Convent, at Seatown Place, Castle Street, Dundalk, and the construction of 58 new apartments.

Laurence Tuite has been granted planning permission for development at the site at Seatown Place, Castle Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth, subject to 14 conditions. The former St Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School is a protected structure, listed in the local authority's Record of Protected Structures as RPS D290, and St. Malachy's Convent is also protected structure, (RPS D292). Both are located in an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

The planned development will see the complete restoration and refurbishment of the two protected structures to the front of the site; the demolition of the existing gymnasium, classroom, laundry and workshop building to the rear of the property at Castle Street; and the development of 58 apartments in two blocks, 31 apartments in one block, and 27 apartments in another. The planned apartments are to comprise four one-bed studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units.

A number of submissions had been made on the planning application, with reasons for objecting to the development including traffic impact and safety considerations, car parking provision and waste management. Among the conditions set out when granting planning permission, is that the existing entrance onto Castle Street is not to be used as a vehicular entrance for car parking as originally submitted. The entrance is to be retained as existing and used for infrequent deliveries and set down only. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media