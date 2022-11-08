Planning granted for development at former orphanage in Dundalk

Louth County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a development consisting of the conservation, extension and change of use of former St. Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School and St Malachy's Convent, at Seatown Place, Castle Street, Dundalk, and the construction of 58 new apartments.

Laurence Tuite has been granted planning permission for development at the site at Seatown Place, Castle Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth, subject to 14 conditions. The former St Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School is a protected structure, listed in the local authority's Record of Protected Structures as RPS D290, and St. Malachy's Convent is also protected structure, (RPS D292). Both are located in an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

The planned development will see the complete restoration and refurbishment of the two protected structures to the front of the site; the demolition of the existing gymnasium, classroom, laundry and workshop building to the rear of the property at Castle Street; and the development of 58 apartments in two blocks, 31 apartments in one block, and 27 apartments in another. The planned apartments are to comprise four one-bed studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units.

A number of submissions had been made on the planning application, with reasons for objecting to the development including traffic impact and safety considerations, car parking provision and waste management. Among the conditions set out when granting planning permission, is that the existing entrance onto Castle Street is not to be used as a vehicular entrance for car parking as originally submitted. The entrance is to be retained as existing and used for infrequent deliveries and set down only.