North Louth: Chamber Choir Ireland come to Carlingford

Chamber Choir Ireland with guest director Eamonn Dougan of 'The Sixteen' ensemble, have put together a wonderful choral programme, entitled: O Radiant Dawn, to salute James MacMillan, the illustrious Scottish artist and foremost composer of his generation.

The concert takes place on Sunday 27 November / 4.00pm in Carlingford Heritage Centre, Co. Louth.

Taking its title from James MacMillan’s exuberant motet O Radiant Dawn, CCI’s programme presents a selection of McMillan’s sacred works, alongside works of Renaissance composers who influenced him, and works by two of his protégés.

MacMillan’s setting of poet John Donne's Bring Us, O Lord God, and songs from The Strathclyde Motets are featured, as well as works by Renaissance masters Byrd, Tallis and Palestrina, and Rafaela Alleotti, the Italian composer and Augustinian nun who has become better known in recent years.

A special feature of the programme is the inclusion of works by two of MacMillan’s former protégés - Kim Porter and Eoghan Desmond.

Kim Porter, the English composer and singer, is an alumna of the University of Manchester where MacMillan taught.

She has given the premiere of several of his major works as a member of the vocal ensemble, The Sixteen. Her works Pulchra Es Et Decora and Pied Beauty will receive their Irish premieres at this concert.

Eoghan Desmond, an Irish composer and singer with Chamber Choir Ireland, was one of three composers selected by MacMillan to be mentored by him while writing a new work for the Genesis Foundation.