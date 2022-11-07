Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 7 November 2022

The death has occurred of Maud Faughey (née Crowley) of Corlatt House, Demesne Road., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee on 6 November 2022. Maud beloved wife of the late Michael, dear mother of Bernard, Michael, Claire, John, Deirdre and Declan, loving granny of Grainne, Sean, Stephen, Claire, Niamh, Niall, Eva and Thomas, and sister of Michael, and the late Theresa, Veronica, Gerry, John, Dan and Tim. Maud will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, son-in-law Mickey, daughters-in-law Marie, Breda, Tammy and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm until 9pm on Monday A91 V1YC. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerly, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. All enquires to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Terence McKenna of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Cúram Care Home, Dundalk. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Frank and sister Ann. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brother Francis, brothers-in-law Johnny Burns, Johnny Bond and Chris Duffy, his nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 3pm-7pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am from the family home in Fr. Murray Park to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the National Council for the Blind, donations box and envelopes at the funeral home and Church. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Patrick Colgan of Pucán, Green Road, Dromiskin, Louth / Drumcondra, Dublin

Peacefully in Hamilton Park Nursing Home, Balbriggan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Meg, daughter Ann-Louise and son John-Paul, son-in-law Ed, daughter-in-law Anna, grandsons Cameron and Peter, brother Tony, sisters Yvonne and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at McNally’s Funeral Home, Balbriggan on Monday evening from 6pm – 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 1pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to Loreto Centre, Crumlin Road.

May he rest in peace









