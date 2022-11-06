Search

06 Nov 2022

Louth Student appointed Student Ambassador at St Patrick’s Pontifical University Maynooth

Eimear Faulkner

Reporter:

Jason Newman

06 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

After a university-wide recruitment process, Eimear Faulkner from Drogheda, Co. Louth, has been appointed Student Ambassador in St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

Eimear is a former student of Our Lady’s College, Greenhills, Drogheda.

Following a successful pilot programme last year, Ambassadors are a vital link for incoming students, assisting with orientation activities, providing campus tours and being on hand with advice and recommendations on how best to transition from second level into life at university. The Student Ambassadors will also assist at university events throughout the year passing on their firsthand experiences of life at St Patrick’s.

On her appointment, Eimear said: 

“From the moment you walk through the gates at St Patrick’s Pontifical University you feel a sense of belonging and welcome, and I very much want to extend that to this year’s new students. Starting my own university journey last year, I was worried about having to do this virtually. However, it is safe to say that all of the staff at the University did their utmost to ensure the warm welcome you feel on campus was transferred appropriately online.

“A degree with St Patrick’s Pontifical University gives you the best of both worlds, studying theology on South Campus and an arts subject of your choice on North Campus with Maynooth University allows you to enjoy what both universities have to offer. For me, as I hope to have a career with An Garda Síochána it is the perfect degree to choose.

"In first year, I studied criminology and Irish alongside theology, then majoring in Irish and theology. I think this degree will really aid me in my future career as not only does theology teach you about varying faiths, and beliefs, it also teaches you morality and ethics, why people think what they do and how to appreciate that”, she added.

