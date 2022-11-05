Dundalk Golf Notes: Incoming captains select their presidents for 2023

Incoming Captain Noel Reid has selected Dr Paul O’Reilly as President for 2023 and named Ultan Herr as his Vice-Captain. Ben Cahill will be the Junior Boys Captain.

Michael McKevitt won the Singles Stableford competition, held over the weekend of October 22 and 23.

A four-point haul from a par on the par five seventh helped McKevitt complete the front nine in 18pts. Down the back nine he had three consecutive three-point holes from the 11th and then parred the 16th for four points as he came home in 21pts for an overall total of 39pts.

That back nine haul proved crucial as the overall honours were decided on countback with McKevitt edging out Tommy Renaghan for top spot, Renaghan needing the back six countback to see off Brian Gaughran for second.

Gregory McCaughey (8) took Division 1, Ruairi McMahon (13) claimed Division 2 and Simon Ryan (21) was the Division 3 winner with Jason Murphy, producing the best gross score of the competition.

Visitors took two of the four prizes on offer in the weekly Wednesday Open Singles Stableford, sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms. Ian Moore (7) from Clandeboye took Division 1 while Stuart Trotter (24) from Mayobridge won Division 3.

The other prizes were claimed by home players Edward Lawrence (21), who won Division 2, and Colin Roche who took the gross prize.

DUNDALK LADIES

The first week of the six-week Winter League got off to a flying start, with impressive scores returned.

Played over 14 holes, Mary Lou Grennan, Sally McDonnell and Marie McGuigan took the divisional honours with 35 points, 32 points and 34 points respectively, all gaining valuable points for their teams. Well done to all the prize winners.

Incoming Lady Captain Briege Renaghan has selected Elizabeth McGuinness as Lady president for 2023 and named Mags Coburn as her Vice-Captain. Clara Egan will be the Junior Girls Captain.

