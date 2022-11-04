Community Engagement Unit in Dundalk to hold pop up Garda clinic
The Louth Garda Division has announced that the Community Engagement Unit in Dundalk, with the assistance of Cuidigh Linn in Muirhevnamor, will be hosting a pop up Garda Clinic at the Cuidigh Linn House, Park One, Muirhevnamor on Saturday 10 December 2022 from 12 noon until 3pm.
Sharing the details on the Louth Garda Division Facebook page, the Louth Division said that Gardai Darragh Prior and Kate Patterson from the Dundalk Community Engagement Unit will be on hand to stamp forms, take reports and provide advice to residents of the greater Muirhevnamor area.
Gardaí say that they hope that this initiative will contribute to the service provided by An Garda Síochána becoming more accessible within the community and to cater better for those who may have difficulty attending a Garda Station in person. Should this initiative be successful, Louth Garda Division says that it may be considered in other area within the Division.
For more information and updates on this, see the Garda Síochána Louth Facebook page.
