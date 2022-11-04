Calls for assessment of footpaths and roads in Dundalk estates

Cllr Maeve Yore has called on Louth County Council to carry out assessment of the footpaths and roads of two estates in Dundalk for inclusion in the Council's road works programme for next year.

Cllr Yore's motion at the Dundalk Municipal District November meeting, requested that "Louth County Council carry out inspection/assessment of Seafield Lawns and Cluan Enda Dundalk on footpaths and roads and include on Road Works Programms 2023."

Speaking at the November meeting, Cllr Yore said that they are old estates that need addressing and referring to the budget that would be available for 2023, asked if there would be any funds available for these areas.

In the Councils response to Cllr Yore, it said that neither Seafield Lawns or Cluan Enda are listed on the current three year Road Works Programme, RWP, (2022-2024) which was submitted to the Department of Transport. It went on to say that "an inspection of the road pavement condition will be carried out and if works are deemed necessary to raise either road prioritisation over those roads already listed on the RWP a request to the Department to alter the 2023/2024 programme will be made."

It added, "the footpaths will also be inspected at each location and placed on the list for repairs if deemed necessary. The list of footpath repairs around each Municipal Area will be reviewed and prioritised for proposed works in 2023."