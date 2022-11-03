Calls for annual Halloween festival in Omeath

Cllr Antóin Watters thanked Director of Services, Thomas McEvoy, and his team, at the Dundalk Municipal District November meeting, for the work done on the joint fireworks display on Halloween night at Omeath and Warrenpoint.

Cllr Watters said that Mr McEvoy “put in an awful lot of work to make it happen” and that the night was a great success. “A huge crowd, I've never seen as many people in Omeath before”, he added.

The Dundalk-Carlingford councillor went on to suggest that the event could be turned into “some sort of small festival”, as well as perhaps looking at other areas where fireworks could be let off as some people couldn't see them all. He said they were just “teething problems” however, and that overall the event received very good feedback and was something that might be made into a bigger event.

In response, Senior Executive Office, Collette Moss, said that that the idea was that people in the south could see the fireworks in the north and vice versa, with the concept being cross border, adding that Cllr Watters suggestion was something they could look into.

Cllr Watters replied to say that the cross border idea was a brilliant one and the event had great potential for the future.