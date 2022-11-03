Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 3 November 2022
The death has occurred of Oliver Morton of Willow Grove, Dundalk, Louth
Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital Dublin on 2 November 2022. Beloved husband of the late Olive nee Morris, dear Father of Debbie, Pauline, Robert, Olivia and the late Rose, loving grandad of Andrew, Sarah, Steven, Ellen, Joel, Mary-Rose, Maeve and Oliver and great-grandad of Shauna, Jack, Evelyn and Max.
Deeply regretted by his daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law Frankie Mc Dermott, Mick Bell and Sean Canniffe, daughter in law Anna, brothers Pat and Eddie, sister in law Evie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at his home from 3pm to 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.
May he rest in peace
Chloe McCarragher tries to get away from the challenge of Skryne's Amy O’Dowd during their Leinster Intermediate Club Championship clash in Skryne
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.