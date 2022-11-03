Search

03 Nov 2022

The Housing Agency to host outreach evening meeting in Louth

Outreach evening meeting about multi-unit developments, apartments, and owners’ management companies

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

03 Nov 2022 11:00 AM

The Housing Agency will on Tuesday 15 November 2022, host an evening outreach meeting in Drogheda about multi-unit developments, apartments, and owners’ management companies (OMCs).

An owners’ management company, or OMC for short, is responsible for maintaining shared facilities such as gardens, amenity spaces, halls and corridors, in multi-unit developments of houses or apartments. 

The role of director of the OMC, which tenants may volunteer to undertake, can be a busy and responsible one. The Housing Agency, a government organisation working with voluntary housing bodies and local authorities, can help stakeholders in multi-unit developments, including directors of OMCs. The Agency has developed training resources and guidance.

An evening outreach meeting will take place on Tuesday 15 November 2022 at 6.45pm in the Boyne Valley Hotel & Country Club, Drogheda. Stakeholders can hear about resources available. Housing Agency staff will be present to answer queries.  

Registration to attend the meeting is required. There is no charge for attendance. Further details, including how to register, are available on www.housingagency.ie/news-and- events, or via MUD@housingagency.ie.

Local News

