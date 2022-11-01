Events and activities in Louth for Winter Initiative 2022

The second year of the Winter Initiative, a major national campaign, has been launched by Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers to get as many people as possible exercising and participating in physical activity over the coming months.

Winter is often a time when people become less active due to the shorter daylight hours and worsening weather. However, getting involved in sport, exercise and physical activity have huge benefits to individuals and communities and the Winter Initiative is designed to ensure that these can be felt by as many people as possible. A list of events and activities taking place in Louth over the coming months are at the end of this article. To find out more about how to join them, go to https://www.facebook.com/LouthLSP.

Speaking as he launched the Winter Initiative, Minister Jack Chambers said: “As the cold and dark nights set in at this time of year over the winter months, I think everyone knows that feeling where the motivation to get out exercising and to be physically active can drop.

"The Winter Initiative is designed to encourage people of all ages and abilities to stay active and embrace all the benefits that being involved in exercise brings over the coming months. A major focus of the Winter Initiative is also to support clubs, gyms and sports centres all over Ireland by encouraging people to renew their club membership or volunteer with their local team or sports organisation to give a boost to the entire sports system.”

Events in Louth