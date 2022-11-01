Search

02 Nov 2022

Events and activities in Louth for Winter Initiative 2022

Winter Initiative 2022 aims to get people exercising and participating in physical activity over the coming months

Events and activities in Louth for Winter Initiative 2022

Events and activities in Louth for Winter Initiative 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Nov 2022 10:45 PM

The second year of the Winter Initiative, a major national campaign, has been launched by Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers to get as many people as possible exercising and participating in physical activity over the coming months. 

Winter is often a time when people become less active due to the shorter daylight hours and worsening weather. However, getting involved in sport, exercise and physical activity have huge benefits to individuals and communities and the Winter Initiative is designed to ensure that these can be felt by as many people as possible. A list of events and activities taking place in Louth over the coming months are at the end of this article. To find out more about how to join them, go to https://www.facebook.com/LouthLSP.

Speaking as he launched the Winter Initiative, Minister Jack Chambers said: “As the cold and dark nights set in at this time of year over the winter months, I think everyone knows that feeling where the motivation to get out exercising and to be physically active can drop.

"The Winter Initiative is designed to encourage people of all ages and abilities to stay active and embrace all the benefits that being involved in exercise brings over the coming months. A major focus of the Winter Initiative is also to support clubs, gyms and sports centres all over Ireland by encouraging people to renew their club membership or volunteer with their local team or sports organisation to give a boost to the entire sports system.”

Events in Louth

  • Level 1 Sports Leader Award - Youth Leadership programme to develop future coaches and leaders from Sports Clubs and communities throughout Co. Louth - 1 week
  • TY Leadership in Sport - TY Leadership in Sport programme to support the development of future Sport Leaders within their school and community. This programme also creates a pathway towards LLSP's Level 1 Sport leader Awards - On-going through Nov, Dec & January
  • Women's Social Soccer - Social Soccer programme for Women who do not play competitive Soccer - 7 weeks
  • Women's Social Basketball - Social Basketball programme for Women who do not play competitive Basketball at Club level. Programme is developed in collaboration with Drogheda Wolves Basketball Club - 8 weeks
  • Sister Club Basketball - Recreational Basketball programme for teenage girls who do not play competitive Basketball - Weekly on Wednesdays
  • After Schools Futsal Programme - Children's afterschool Futsal programme - Weekly on Mondays
  • Outdoor Bootcamp - Adult Outdoor Bootcamp targeting members of the Muirhevnamor Community in Dundalk - 6 weeks
  • Learn to Cycle Programme - Children's Learn to Cycle programme to encourage safe and competent cycling - 6 weeks
  • PALS Training Programme - Training programme to develop Community leaders to support physical activity programmes for older adults within communities in Louth - 9 weeks
  • Nordic Walking - Introduction to Nordic Walking programme for Adults in the Drogheda area - 6 weeks
  • Active Ageing Programme - Physical Activity programme for older adults -  programme for older adults
    Weekly on Mondays
  • IWA Monthly Boccia - Monthly Boccia programme for adults with physical disabilities in Louth - Monthly
  • IWA Junior Wheelchair Basketball - Weekly Wheelchair Basketball programme for junior players with a physical disability - Weekly on Fridays
  • IWA Senior Basketball - Weekly Wheelchair Basketball programme for senior players with a physical disability - Weekly on Saturdays
  • Strength & Balance Programme - Falls prevention programme to support the wellbeing of older adults in the Dundalk area - Weekly on Wednesdays
  • Mindful Movement - Weekly physical activity programme for adults with an intellectual disability - Weekly on Tuesdays
  • Football for All St Brigids Special School - Weekly Football for All Coaching session for Children with Intellectual and Physical Disabilities in partnership with Glenmuir FC - 12 weeks
  • Football for All Glenmuir FC Adults - Weekly Football for All Coaching session for Adults with Intellectual and Physical Disabilities in partnership with Glenmuir FC & St Brigids Special School - Weekly on Saturdays
  • Football for All Glenmuir FC Children - Weekly Football for All Coaching session for Children with Intellectual and Physical Disabilities in partnership with Glenmuir FC - Weekly on Saturdays
  • GAA All-stars Programme - Weekly GAA Coaching programme for children with disabilities and additional needs - Weekly on Saturdays
  • 10 Operation Transformation Walks - 10 Community Walking Events as part of Operation Transformation 2023 - 1 Month
  • Operation Transformation 5k - Community 5K Run to conclude Operation Transformation 2023 - 1 Day
  • Couch 2 5k Programme - Community 5K walk/Run programme to support inactive adults to develop their fitness levels to eventually walk/jog a 5K at the end of the programme - 8 Weeks
  • Dundalk Parkrun - Weekly Community non-competitive 5K run/walk  in DKIT - weekly
  • Dundalk Junior Parkrun - Weekly Community non-competitive 5K run/walk  in DKIT for children - weekly
  • Men on the Move - A specific health and fitness based programme targeting men aged 35 and older - 12 Weeks
  • Buggy Buddies - Physical Activity programme for parents and toddlers - Weekly on Wednesdays
  • Pop Up Pool Programmes - Various Community Swimming programmes for individuals and groups who have barriers in terms of accessing swimming facilities - 12 weeks
  • Coaching Children Workshop - Coach Education workshop to support coaches supporting the development of fundamental movement skills and physical literacy in children - 1 day
  • Women's Social Basketball - Social Basketball programme for Women who do not play competitive Basketball at Club level - Weekly on Mondays
  • Children's Basketball - Social Basketball for Children not yet playing competitive Basketball at club level - Weekly on Tuesdays
  • Adults Social Volleyball - Social Volleyball programme for adults of all abilities - Weekly on Tuesdays
  • Men's Social Basketball - Social Basketball programme for Men who do not play competitive Basketball at Club level - Weekly on Wednesdays
  • Chair Yoga - Sports Conditioning programme for Teenagers - Weekly on Thursdays
  • Community Walking Group - Community walking programme for all abilities - Weekly

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media