Louth in Bloom Awards 2022

Louth County Council Community Section hosted the annual ‘Louth in Bloom’ awards ceremony in Bellingham Castle on Monday 24 October 2022.

The awards ceremony was in recent years necessarily held online due to COVID19 restrictions, so officials were delighted to be able to invite those shortlisted for a prize to attend this prestigious event in person this year. The awards, which were described by one attendee as a “marvellous celebration”, allowed Louth County Council staff to actively engage with community reps, acknowledge, and reward the great work that people undertake to beautify their communities and our county.

Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan opened the ceremony and was followed by RTE’s Garden Designer, Mr Peter Donegan. Mr Donegan, who has won many gardening awards over the years was guest speaker at the event and entertained all present with tales of his lifelong love of gardening.

The Cathaoirleach/Mayor from each Municipal District Area announced the awards for each of seven categories and congratulated the winners, with prizes then ably presented by Mr Donegan. Prizes were given out in seven categories including housing estates, best gardens, hospitality and business premises, best biodiversity award and a special environmentalist of the year award.

The overall county winners were announced by Louth County Council Cathaoirleach, Conor Keelan, who also announced a special Environmentalist of the Year award for Joanne Redpath, Carlingford Tidy Towns.

As well as congratulating the successful entrants, An Cathaoirleach offered congratulations to all entrants for their hard work, saying “It is well known that the physical environment that we live in has an impact on our wellbeing. By your work, your gardens, your floral displays, you make a massive impact on your locality and the community in Louth. I can ensure you that you shouldn’t underestimate the impact of your work”.

Louth In Bloom was not the only celebration of the night; Chief Executive, Joan Martin also announced the winners of Louth County Council’s Litter League competition. Ms Martin congratulated all the prize winners and warmly praised all those who took part in the Litter League as well as those who competed in the Louth in Bloom 2022 competition. The Chief Executive commented “it is one of the highlights in the council’s calendar”, adding, “I really admire the many people throughout the county who work so hard to maintain and enhance their towns and villages and it is one of the reasons Louth do so well in the National Tidy Towns competition each year”.

Above: Blackrock Tidy Town litter league winners Eileen Carter & John Horan

Winners List

Dundalk Municipal District

Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, Councillor Kevin Meenan announced the winners as follows:

The Estate prizes were given to out to the following small (Category A), medium (Category B) and large estates (Category C)

Category A- 1st Carroll Meade, Dundalk, 2nd St. Oliver’s Park, Carlingford, 3rd Priorland Grove, Dundalk.

Category B- 1st Willow Grove, Dundalk, 2nd Suil Na Mara, Dundalk, 3rd Pearse Park Residents Association, Dundalk.

Category C-1st Manydown Close, Dundalk, 2nd Lis Na Dara, Dundalk 3rd Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk.

Eugene O’Shaughnessy won first place in the Best Garden category for his striking and vibrant garden at “avoca”, St Alphonsus Villas, Dundalk. Other prize winning garden awards went to, John & Ann McMahon, Willow Grove, Dundalk and Thomas & Pauline Lanigan, Beechpark, Blackrock, in the Best Garden Category.

Best Presented Hospitality Award went to Darver Castle, Readypenny, Dundalk, with their beautiful floral displays and hanging baskets particularly impressing the judges.

Quinn’s Funeral Home on Bridge Street won the Best Business Premises category.

The Best Biodiversity project award went to the Pumping Station Fairy Garden, Mc Entee Ave/Pearse Park, Dundalk.

Above: Stabannon Tidy Towns Group Litter League winners

Ardee Municipal District

Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District Councillor, Paula Butterly announced the winners as follows:

The Estate prizes were given to out to the following: small (Category A), medium (Category B) and large estates (Category C)

Category A- 1st An Rian, Annagassan, 2nd Glyde Road, Tallanstown, 3rd Rathgory, Ardee

Category B- 1st Ferdia Park, Ardee 2nd Cappocksgate, Ardee, 3rd Beechwood Drive, Dunleer

Category C- 1st ,Sliabh Breagh, Ardee.

Margaret & Peadar Thompson, won first place in the Best Garden category for their beautiful garden at, Anfield House, Coole, Ardee.

Above: Margaret & Peadar Thompson, won first place in the Best Garden category for their beautiful garden at, Anfield House, Coole, Ardee

Other prize winning gardens went to Brian & Mary Reynolds, Ardee Road, Tallanstown, and Roderick & Nan Rooney, Old Dawsons Demesne, Ardee in the Best Garden Category.

Best Presented Hospitality Award went to, the Golden Goose, Hunterstown Pub, Collon Road, Ardee and Best Presented Business Premises went to, Larry Hand & Sons, Main Street, Dunleer.

The Best Biodiversity Project went to, Geraldine & Kevin Lynch, Pollbrock, Stabannon

Above: Dromiskin Tidy Towns Litter League winners

Overall County Winners

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council Councillor Conor Keelan announced the Overall Winners as follows:

Estates:

Carroll Mead Dundalk, (Cat A- less than 50 Houses),

Forest Grange Drogheda, (Cat B- 51-125 Houses) and

Manydown Close, Dundalk (Cat C over 125 houses).

Best Garden: Ann Humphries, Old Farmhouse, Duffs Farm, Termonfeckin

Best Business: Larry Hand & Sons, Dunleer

Best Biodiversity Project: Geraldine & Kevin Lynch, Pollbrock, Stabannon

Best Hospitality Premises: Darver Castle, Readypenny, Dundalk

Environmentalist of the year Award: Joanne Redpath

This special prize was awarded to a north Louth woman this year, Ms. Joanne Redpath, Carlingford Tidy towns for her tireless work and service to the Carlingford community over the years. Litter League Winners:

Blackrock Tidy Towns (Large category)

Dromiskin Tidy Towns (medium Category)

Stabannon Tidy Towns (small category)