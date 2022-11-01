Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 1 November 2022
The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Durnin (née Meade) of Smarmore, Ardee, Louth / Lobinstown, Meath
Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her devoted loving husband Matt on 27th December, 2021. Very sadly missed by her loving sons Ivor, Philip, James and Brendan, daughters Joan and Róisin, her thirteen grandchildren, daughters-in-law Theresa, Maria, Denise and Lisa-Jane, sons-in-law Noel and Shane, sisters Ena, Nancy, Tess, brothers Philip and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm for family and friends. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Catherine’s Church, Ballapousta for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
May she rest in peace
The death has occurred of Finian Stanislaus O'Connell of Celtic Park Road, Beaumont , Dublin 9, formerly of Ranelagh, Dublin 6 and Kilcurry, Dundalk, Co.Louth
Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital on Saturday 29th October 2022. No flowers by request please. Funeral arrangements later.
May he rest in peace
Left to Right: Mary Lennon C.E.O CRAOL, Pat Quinn Craol Treasurer & Co-Author, Ciaran Kissane Senior Manager Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Pat Hamilton Co-Author
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.